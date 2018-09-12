Iowan Living in Hurricane Florence’s Path Braces for Storm and Tough Decisions Ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa --Born and raised in Iowa, Robyn Baker has never experienced a hurricane before.

"I can handle a tornado. It's like a band - aid. Rip it off and it's done," she laughs. " But I dont' like hurricanes."

Baker and her family moved to Beaufort, South Carolina in December. Her husband, a marine, was assigned to be stationed in the military town. Baker says he's required to stay in the area in case of hurricane relief efforts forcing military families to make a tough safety decision.

"The military lifted their evacuation and so now everyone is here unless they are going to leave on their own," she says. "We have to leave pretty much our husband or whoever is in the military behind."

Beaufort is about 90 minutes south of Charleston and directly in the storms path. Baker has already boarded up the family's home but won't make the decision to evacuate with her two small children until Thursday morning, just hours ahead of when Florence is expected to make landfall.

"You're preparing for too many things. Am I staying or going? Is my house going to be demolished or is there just going to be a little bit of water," Baker wonders.

The anxiety and uncertainty is unlike anything she's ever experienced as a military wife comparing the storm to deployment.

"Before deployment is the worst feeling in the world. It's not going to be very much fun but waiting for a hurricane is like that on steroids."

Baker has stocked up on food and water in case she chooses to ride out the storm. If she choose to evacuate, she plans on traveling to Mississippi to stay with family.