Iowa State Finds Replacement Opponent for Cancelled South Dakota State Game

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State University has found an opponent to make up for the season opening game against South Dakota State University that was rained out on September 1st.

The Cyclones will welcome the University of Incarnate Word to Jack Trice Stadium on December 1st at 1pm if Iowa State isn’t in the Big 12 Championship Game and UIW isn’t in the FCS playoffs. The game will air on ‘Cyclones.TV.’ Fans who had tickets to the SDSU game will receive replacement tickets to the UIW game.

By finding a replacement opponent the Cyclones will have another chance to earn a victory that could improve their postseason positioning.

UIW is a FCS school in the Southland Conference. The San Antonio school launched its football program 10 years ago. They are currently 0-2 on the season with losses to New Mexico and North Texas by a combined score of 46-120.

Iowa State is 0-1 following a loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday in the CyHawk matchup. It was their fourth straight loss to the intrastate rival.

The Cyclones will pay UIW $300,000 to travel to Ames to play in the game. ISU will also provide a chartered aircraft for UIW to travel to Iowa.