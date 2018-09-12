× Iowa Supreme Court Hears Dakota Access Pipeline Case

DES MOINES, Iowa — Protestors against the Dakota Access Pipeline got their day in Iowa’s highest court Wednesday.

They argue that the Iowa Utilities Board illegally gave permits to build the pipeline and violated eminent domain laws. Lawyers representing Iowa land owners and the Sierra Club argued that the pipeline does not provide public convenience and necessity and is not a public service.

Lawyers for the pipeline and Utility Board argued they met the legal requirements to use eminent domain.

Now the justices on the Iowa Supreme Court will deliberate to come to a decision in the case.

Land owners say this is the moment they’ve been waiting for.

“It’s amazing that a group of farm owners that never knew each other and are relatively inexperienced dealing with the legal system, and no idea what they faced, could finally get to this point and have their case heard by the Iowa Supreme Court. This is a great day and we’re hopeful and optimistic,” says farmer Dick Lamb.

The decision could take days, weeks, or possibly months to come down.