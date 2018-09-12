× Manson Northwest Webster Vote Ends in A Tie, Bond Issue Fails

FORT DODGE, Iowa- Workers were putting in a late night in the Webster County Auditor’s office couldn’t believe the outcome of a bond vote there.

Voters in the Manson Northwest Webster were deciding an $8.8 million dollar bond issue. In the end, the tally was 375 to 375. A tie, which meant the issue would fail, it needed a 60% margin to pass.

“There were three of us in the office, and we’re like, no way, we’re very surprised,” said Webster County Auditor, Doreen Pliner. “I’ve never had this happen before.”

The Manson Northwest Webster District planned to build more classroom space, and there would be improvements to the Elementary School.

It is possible the vote total could change.

“We had four provisionals that came in, these are people who had voted, and for some reason the system couldn’t get them registered,” said Pliner. “So then today we go through the process of verifying those votes, once we’ve done that we’ll either count their vote, or discount their vote, based on what we find.”

No word yet, it Manson Northwest Webster will propose another bond issue vote.