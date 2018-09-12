New Body Cam Video Shows Burlington Police Shoot Unarmed Woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa-- After a three-year court fight, a federal judge has forced the release of body camera video the Burlington Police Department didn't want you to see.

"I think the citizens of Burlington and the people of Iowa have a right to know what went on, and to make their own conclusion," Executive Director of FOIA, Randy Evans said.

Evans is talking about what happened back in 2015.

During a report of a domestic dispute between Autumn and Gabriel Steele.

The responding officer, Jesse Hill, says he was attacked by the couple's German Shepherd and slipped in the snow when he fired at the dog.

The bullet hit Autumn Steele and it killed her. The department says it was an accident, and the body camera video shows Hill did not realize what he had done.

Glen Downey is a Metro attorney who specializes in police brutality cases.

"It's difficult for officers to make decisions but they are also trained and they have to make those decisions that's a fact, but in my mind the officer made a decision that was unreasonable in my mind," Downey said.

Hill was eventually cleared of any wrong doing in the shooting.

However, his comments following the shooting showed he is fearing arrest over what happened. “I pulled my gun and shot it and i hit her,' 'oh, my god, no. Oh, f---, tim. S---, tim. I`m f--------going to prison, Tim.'

Burlington Police released this statement, in part saying, "Officer Hill was deeply distressed as any human being would be in those terrible circumstances and his comments on the video must be viewed with that in mind".

The city settled a civil lawsuit over the death last month, paying the Steele family $2 million.