New Montessori School Will Change DMPS Boundaries for 2020 School Year

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Des Moines Public School Board has approved a second Montessori public school.

The Montessori school is projected to open for the 2020 school year and will be located at 3260 East Douglas Avenue.

It will serve as a neighborhood school on the northeast side of town. Families living in the bordered area of East 42nd Street to the east, Northeast 42nd Street to the north, Delaware Avenue to the west and Euclid, Hubbell Douglas Avenue to the south will attend the new school.

Future Northeast Montessori Principal Renita Lord said classes will follow an untraditional setting.

“Not all students are learning the same thing at the same time. It’s really their choice on what they are learning that day, but it is guided by teacher observations,” Lord said.

The school will have a capacity of 450 students in grades preschool through eighth.

“It taps into all different learning styles. We know students don’t learn the same way, so it taps on from kinesthetic, to auditory, visual, which just enhances them for their learning,” Lord said.

Beginning at the 2020 school year some students from Garton, Brubaker, Goodrell and Hoyt will transfer to the Montessori school.

Lord said parents are beginning to be notified now about the upcoming change.

“We’ll start a lot of community forums with parents. Just educating them on the new attendance boundary, and also on the Montessori philosophy as this is new learning for everyone,” Lord said.

Lord said people outside the new attendance area will be required to submit a request and open enroll if they want their child to attend the new school.

The new school is projected to cost $17 million and is being funded by the statewide penny sales tax.