'Over the Edge' Event Raises Money for Special Olympics Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Dozens of Iowans who raised thousands of dollars for the Special Olympics were rewarded with a unique opportunity — they got to jump off a building.

Tuesday was the annual “Over the Edge” event at the Financial Center in downtown Des Moines.

To qualify to rappel down the side of the building, participants first had to raise $1,000 for Special Olympics Iowa.

In 2017 more than $70,000 was raised for Special Olympics athletes during the event.