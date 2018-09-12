× Principal Charity Classic has Another Record-Breaking Year for Fundraising

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Principal Charity Classic wrapped up in June, but we’re learning something new about it. In 2018, the golf tournament raised a record amount of money.

The Principal Charity Classic raises money for organizations that support Iowa kids.

This year the PGA Tour Champions event raised $4.35 million. That’s almost $1 million more than last year’s record of nearly $3.6 million.

Since 2007, the PCC has donated more than $17 million to charity.