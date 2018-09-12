× Rain Refills Iowa Subsoil Moisture

With another week of rain, farmers had only two days good for fieldwork according to the Iowa Crop Progress report.

Eighty-seven percent of corn has dented, a week ahead of the five year average, with 28 percent mature.

Fifty-eight percent of soybeans are coloring with 17 percent dropping leaves, five days ahead of the average. Soybean conditions are up a bit at 72 percent good or excellent.

For most of the summer, southern Iowa has been in drought conditions. Particularly in southeast Iowa, but in the last four weeks, there has been a lot of rain.

Starting August 24, eastern Iowa had between nine to 13 inches of slow rain according to Iowa’s State Climatologist Dr. Justin Glisan.

The rains have shown up in the Iowa Crop Progress report. In the last three weeks, Topsoil moisture has fallen from 30 percent short to very short to four percent. In the same time, subsoil moisture levels went from 29 percent short to very short to 9 percent.

Glisan says the rain was too late for corn, but might help fill out bean pods.

While the extra precipitation has caused some wet conditions in fields, there are below average chances for rain in the next few weeks, which could give farmers a chance to dry and knock out harvest.

Glisan says, “Towards the end of the month we have an above average shot at precipitation. So hopefully we can get the crops out of the field before we get any more heavier rainfall activity. But now that we’re moving into the fall season, we expect these larger scale pressure systems to bring widespread and gentle precipitation.”