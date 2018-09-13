× Slipknot Plans to Terrify at Local Haunted Attraction

DES MOINES, Iowa – Hometown heavy-metal rockers Slipknot are lending their skills to a popular haunted attraction in the metro this Halloween.

It’s a match made in heaven – or perhaps – the *other* place.

The Grammy-winning band announced Thursday it is partnering with “The Slaughterhouse” on Des Moines’ north side.

The haunted attraction was already plenty scary, but Slipknot is looking to amp up the terror. Slipknot members will be on site for a VIP weekend in mid-October to lead tours through the attraction.

The Slaughterhouse, at 97 Indiana Avenue, will be open from October 5th through the 28th.