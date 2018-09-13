× Credit Card Skimmers Found at Two Clive Casey’s Locations

CLIVE, Iowa – Police in Clive say three credit card skimming devices were found Thursday morning at two separate Casey’s stores.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, officers were called to the Casey’s at 2070 NW 100th Street shortly after 7:30 a.m. after a skimmer device was located inside one of the gas pumps by a store manager.

Two more devices were found in gas pumps at the 2250 Woodlands Parkway Casey’s location about an hour and a half later.

Police say the devices were attached in such a way that the scammers could get credit/debit card information as well as the PIN used. They are urging customers who have paid at the pump at the two Casey’s locations over the last few days to contact their financial institutions about possible fraud.