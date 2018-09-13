× Iowa Board of Regents Hear Protest to Planned Closure of UI Labor Center

IOWA CITY, Iowa- The Iowa Board of Regents heard comment from the public, and University of Iowa staff, and students regarding the planned closure of the UI Labor Center, a part of the College of Law.

The Center employes a full-time director, plus five employees, it focuses labor and workplace issues.

A number of speakers told the Regents, this is the only academic center in Iowa which looks at union/company issues. The University staff has determined the closing would not affect the overall mission of the school.

The closing is planned to take effect at the end of June 2019, if the Regents vote to proceed with the closure.

The Regents are also considering the closure of 5 centers total at the University of Iowa, and 5 centers at Iowa State University.