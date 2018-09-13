× Motions to Toss Marc and Misty Ray’s Murder Charge, Sever Financial Crimes Denied

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa – A judge has ruled to deny two motions filed by a Perry couple accused of murdering their adoptive daughter.

In August, Judge Terry Rickers heard arguments relating to motions filed by Marc and Misty Ray. His ruling on the motions was filed Wednesday.

One motion asked to sever three charges that were filed in May from the case – ongoing criminal conduct, first degree theft, and fraudulent practice. The Rays claim the charges are not related to the murder and child endangerment case.

In his ruling, Rickers wrote that the charges, “are indeed ‘wholly and different’ crimes.’” The ruling goes on to say, “However, they are alleged to be part of a ‘common scheme or plan’ on the part of the Rays to obtain a profit from their adoption stipend.”

The other motion asked for the first-degree murder charge to be dismissed because it wasn’t filed in a timely matter. Judge Rickers rejected that claim, “The Rays were never arrested for murder in the first degree and were not indicted for the charge until the State filed an application to amend Information on October 3, 2017. The Rays’ right to a speedy indictment was never violated.”

The Rays are in jail awaiting trial for the death of 16-year-old Sabrina Ray. She weighed just 56 pounds when she was found dead in her family’s home in May of 2017. They also face several charges of child endangerment and neglect or abandonment of a dependent person for alleged abuse against their other adopted children. In addition, Marc Ray is charged with sexual abuse for allegedly abusing one the children in the home.

The Rays’ trial has been moved to Sioux City due to pre-trial publicity and is scheduled to begin February 4th, 2019.

Two other family members have already pleaded guilty in the case.

Carla Bousman, Sabrina’s adoptive grandmother, has pleaded guilty to two counts of false imprisonment, two counts of child endangerment, on count of neglect of a dependent person, one count of accessory after the fact, and one count of obstructing prosecution.

Justin Ray, Sabrina’s adoptive brother, pleaded guilty to two counts of willful injury in February. He admitted to kicking Sabrina in the head, cutting her chin, and breaking her jaw.

A fifth family member, cousin Josie Bousman, has agreed to testify in Marc and Misty Rays’ trial. Her trial will be held after the conclusion of their trial.