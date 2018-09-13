Pet Pig Pursuits in Carlisle and Milo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- “To be, or not to be: that is the question..." - William Shakespeare.

A pet pig that responds to Hamlet went missing near Milo a couple of weeks ago. The family that owns Hamlet says they fear a mountain lion might have gotten him. The family says a friend who also lives in the area has been having issues with a mountain lion taking livestock; adding that the mountain lion killed two llamas and some yearling goats over the past year, and that Hamlet was in that same area when they lost him in a corn field.

Meanwhile, in Carlisle, another pet pig is missing. The Carlisle Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a pig. The all black piglet weighs approximately 20 pounds, and has been seen running loose near the railroad tracks in the north park area, and all throughout town.

Police do not know where the pig came from or who the pig belongs to. People in town have taken photos and videos of the pig, but have not been able to catch it. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Carlisle Police Department.