Portion of Dean Avenue Closed After Construction Severs Natural Gas Line

DES MOINES, Iowa – A natural gas main rupture on the east side has part of Dean Avenue closed.

The rupture happened a little after 9:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Dean Avenue. Construction crews accidentally punctured the line.

Des Moines Police say while the repairs to the gas line are being doing, Dean Avenue between E. 30th Street and E. 34th Street will remain closed.

The repairs are expected to take a few hours.