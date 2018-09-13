Watch a satellite loop and tracker for Hurricane Florence as it moves closer to the U.S., posing a threat to the Mid-Atlantic region.
WATCH LIVE: Tracking Hurricane Florence
-
Hurricane Florence Will Slash the Carolinas Today in the Opening Act of a 3-Day, Coastal Disaster
-
Iowan Living in Hurricane Florence’s Path Braces for Storm and Tough Decisions Ahead
-
Hurricane Florence Marches Toward the Carolinas as Residents Flee
-
Hurricane Florence, Already a Monster, is Due to Strengthen as 1 Million People are Told to Flee the US East Coast
-
Red Cross Deploys Iowa Volunteers to Hurricane Florence Preparation
-
-
Florence’s Quiet Potential Disaster: Hog Manure
-
Hurricane Lane is the Biggest Weather Threat to Hawaii in Decades
-
Hurricane Hector Eyes Hawaii Volcano
-
Puerto Rico Seeks to Delay Releasing Death Records After Hurricane; Judge Rejects Motion
-
Iowa Girlz’ Performance from ‘World of Dance’
-
-
Sign ripped from New Jersey yard by Hurricane Sandy lands on French beach nearly six years later
-
I THINK: Enough With All the College Football ‘Watch Lists’
-
Adel Under Water Watch