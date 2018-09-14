2018 World Food and Music Festival Kicks Off Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- For over a decade now, the World Food and Music Festival has been giving Iowans an opportunity to expand their palettes and introduce culture.

The 14th annual festival takes place September 14 - 16 in Western Gateway Park in Downtown Des Moines. More than 50 food vendors representing more than 25 countries and culinary regions will be featured.

Kat Perkins, a semi-finalist on NBC's "The Voice," will take the stage Friday night while The Tony Bohnenkamp All Star Band headlines Saturday night. There are many other local bands performing including The Maytags, and Punching Pandas.

For the first time the festival will kick off with a Naturalization Ceremony at 11:30 A.M. on Friday. During this event, approximately 50 individuals will become citizens.

The festival is also partnering with Meals from the Heartland to package more than 60,000 meals at the festival which will be sent to orphanages and schools around the world.

