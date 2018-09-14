Family Leader Recognizes Reynolds and Grassley at Summit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa- The Iowa Family Leader has endorsed Governor Kim Reynolds at their annual summit. CEO Bob Vanderplaats said Family Leader would be making a six figure investment in Reynolds campaign, due to her support for pro-life issues in Iowa.

This year the Iowa Legislature passed a Fetal Heartbeat Bill, which would restrict abortion, if a heartbeat is detected. Lawmakers from the House and Senate were recognized today for the Heartbeat Bill, and for defunding Planned Parenthood.

Reynolds also picked up an endorsement and six figure campaign contribution from the Susan B. Anthony List, a political action fund, which supports pro-life candidates.

“I start every morning with a devotion, reading the Bible, and I do that because it reminds me of who I serve and why I serve,” said Reynolds. “A heartfelt thanks to each and every one of you for keeping Kevin, me and my family in your prayers.”

Family Leader also presented Senator Charles Grassley with the William Wilburforce Award. Wilburforce was credited with ending slavery in Great Britain.

Grassley said the recent Supreme Court hearings featured a lot of political theater.

“Sorry to say that most of the attention at those four days of hearings weren’t looking at his extreme qualifications, but rather about other things that detract from those qualifications,the hearing was a partisan blitz-krieg,” said Grassley. “When you say you pray for us, particularly in emotional times like we’ve had recently, its very comforting, so I want to thank you.”

The entire meeting paused to spend a few moments praying for Grassley.