Mother, Child Seriously Injured in South Side Rollover Crash

DES MOINES, Iowa – A mother and son suffered serious injuries in a rollover accident on Des Moines’ south side Friday morning.

The accident happened just after 7:30 a.m. near SE 14th and Bloomfield Road. Police say the woman was driving westbound on Bloomfield road, and may have been speeding, when she lost control and the vehicle rolled.

The mother and her six-year-old son were thrown from the vehicle in the crash. The vehicle came to rest on its side in the parking lot of the Git n Go.

Police say the two were transferred to local hospitals with serious injuries.

Police are continuing their investigation into the accident.