Parents Host Toy Drive in Honor of Child Who Died of Cancer

DES MOINES, Iowa –Parents of a little boy who died of cancer complications are collecting toys in his honor.

Drake Guthrie was born September 18th, 2011. He died in 2013 when he was just two years old.

“He was diagnosed at the young age of 13 months. He was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.”

Since his death in 2013, his parents marked his birthday by collecting toys for Blank Children’s Hospital. During his fight, the hospital gave both Drake and his brother toys. In 2015, the family collected nearly 1,500 toys with Drake’s Toy Chest Extravaganza.

He would have turned seven this year, and they’re hosting another Toy Chest Extravaganza. It is Saturday, September 15 at the Cottonwood Recreation Shelter House 6. Festivities start at 11 a.m. and include the Iowa League of Heroes, face painting and a blood drive. Bring a new, unwrapped, no stuffed toy, which they’ll donate to Blank in honor of Drake.