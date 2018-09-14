Paul Manafort Will Enter a Guilty Plea in Second Trial

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 17: Former Donald Trump presidential campaign manager Paul Manafort looks on during Game Four of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 17, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 17: Former Donald Trump presidential campaign manager Paul Manafort looks on during Game Four of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 17, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
The special counsel has indicated Paul Manafort is preparing to plead guilty today in US District Court in Washington, DC, ahead of the start of his second trial..
The special counsel’s office has changed Paul Manafort’s criminal indictment to a plea agreement, according to Peter Carr, the spokesman for the special counsel’s office.
This is a developing story.