Visitation Friday for Caleb Hammond in Oskaloosa

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — Visitation is being held Friday for an 11-year-old who touched the hearts of racing fans.

Caleb Hammond of Oskaloosa died Monday after a long battle with leukemia. His dying wish was to have his casket decorated in stickers like a race car. He received thousands of them.

The racing community embraced Caleb and his brave fight. At a NASCAR race in Indianapolis, they held a moment of silence and decorated their cars in “Team Caleb” stickers on the day he passed.

Visitation is 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Gateway Church of the Nazarene in Oskaloosa. His funeral will be held there tomorrow at 10:30 a.m.

Caleb’s family asks you wear Green Bay Packers or racing attire for the visitation and service.