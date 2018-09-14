× Want to Help Victims of Hurricane Florence? Here Are Two Options

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans looking to help Hurricane Florence relief efforts have a few options.

The first comes on Sunday when FedEx delivery driver Tony Gardner tries to “Fill the Truck” with food.

He’ll be parking his FedEx truck at the Hy-Vee on Fleur Drive from 9 a.m to 5 p.m.

The goal is to fill the 900 square ft. van with as much non-perishable food as it can handle, with shopping lists available on site.

“I think it’s a natural response to want to help, especially being from Iowa I think its human nature to stand up and pick people up when they’re down and there’s a lot of people that are suffering right now and potentially having the worst times of their lives” said Gardner.

All the food will go to victims of the hurricane. For more information you can click this link.

Meanwhile, LifeServe is looking for blood donors.

Representatives say they are trying to over-supply the affected region because they don’t know how long local blood collection centers will be out of commission.

“The big concern is just their community blood centers may not be able to function, you know if their team members are being effected, if donors aren’t able to come in to donate, so they may just not be collecting for multiple days on end in various areas and that effects their community blood supply, so we want to be able to help out if we can” said Marketing Manager Danielle West.

To make an appointment to donate, just head to www.lifeservebloodcenter.org