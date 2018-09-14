× West Nile Virus Activity in Iowa at Highest Since 2003

DES MOINES, Iowa — The number of West Nile virus cases is now at the second highest its been since the mosquito-borne virus was first identified in Iowa in 2002.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 73 cases of West Nile virus are under investigation.

The highest number of cases in Iowa, 147, was reported in 2003.

West Nile virus will be a problem until the state’s first hard frost.

Seventy to 80-percent of those who get infected do not develop any symptoms while one in five people who are infected will develop a fever along with other symptoms.

The Iowa Department of Public Health recommends using insect repellent, avoiding outdoor activities at dusk and dawn when mosquitos are most active, and wearing long-sleeved shirts, pants, shoes, and socks whenever possible.