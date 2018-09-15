× Des Moines Barbers Buzzing About “Clash of the Clippers”

DES MOINES, Iowa — The barbers at Platinum Kutz in the Drake neighborhood are already masters of their craft, but on Sunday they’ll be around some of the best in the country as hundreds of barbers come to the city for the Clash of the Clippers, a barbering contest with thousands of dollars up for grabs.

“We bring hair to the stage. The barbers compete for cash prizes, the compete for the trophies, bragging rights” said Robert Presswood, owner of Platinum Kutz.

Presswood is organizing the event. A competition barber himself, he’s proud to bring the event to the city.

“This is something I want to bring back to my hometown to show the barbers and stylists what I do. They see it on social media, but I thought I could bring the same thing that I’m doing outside the state here” said Presswood.

And he won’t be alone. Celebrity barbers will be joining him, including the man who cut the hair of late rappers Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G., as well as the barber to Will Smith and P-Diddy.

“A lot of these barbers that we’re showcasing, that are going to be teaching classes, cut hair all over the world. They teach classes in Europe, do shows in Russia, so it’s kind of exciting to see these guys come to Iowa” said Presswood.

The competition also doubles as an expo, barbers like Cynthia Delgado are excited to expand their knowledge.

“It’s going to be a great experience especially for me personally learning from the best barbers in the world” said Delgado.

Delgado says when Des Moines’ barbers have the chance to learn more, their clients are the ones who benefit.

“They’re going to get to see the results, the new trends, the new designs, the new beard designs, everything that is new right now in the barbering industry; it’s amazing” said Delgado.

A red carpet meet and greet starts Saturday at 9 p.m. at the downtown Marriott.

The expo runs from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Forte Banquet and Conference Center.