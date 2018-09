Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY - The offense struggled in the first 2 weeks, but Saturday Iowa's 'O' picked it up, racking up 545 yards. The Hawkeyes rolled over in-state rival UNI 38-14. Nate Stanley threw for 309 yards.

Iowa improves to 3-0 and will host Wisconsin next Saturday. The Badgers were upset by BYU and fell to 2-1.