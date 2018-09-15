× “Just Ruck” Raises Awareness for Veteran Suicide Prevention

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans came together Saturday for a 5K, but this one was different than your average run.

It’s well known that 22 veterans a day commit suicide, and the Just Ruck 5k march was done to help veterans, first responders, and their families to meet, talk, and demystify some of the issues surrounding mental health and PTSD.

Participants were encouraged to bring their ruck sacks or backpacks to simulate a military march, but for veteran and Des Moines police officer Tiffany Anderson the pack meant much more.

“Well to me personally, I would say the weight I put in my rucksack regardless of how much it is, is minuscule compared to the weight that soldiers and police officers carry on their shoulders ” said Anderson.

Proceeds fom the event went to non-profits “Struggle Beyond the Decade” and the “Veterans Adventure Group”.