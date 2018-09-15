× Robbery Suspect Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting in Ankeny

ANKENY, Iowa — One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Ankeny Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to an attempted robbery at the Hy-Vee Gas on Oralabor Road at around 5 p.m. There, the responding officer saw a suspect attempting to flee the scene. The officer perused him on foot to Southwest White Birch Circle where the officer opened fire and hit the suspect, killing him.

Police then tried to resuscitate him using CPR but were unable. A firearm was recovered at the scene. The suspect’s name has not yet been released.

This is a developing story.