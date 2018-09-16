Sears and Murph go back and forth on more topics from the NFL and college football.
FACEOFF: Roughing the Passer Nonsense, Pat Mahomes, Retiring at Halftime, Urban is Back
-
FACEOFF: Trouble in Maryland, Meyer/Smith, Little League Classic, Cast Your Kernel
-
FACEOFF: Ferentz on Top, Hawkeye Coaching Greats, 99-81, Valley Tops Dowling, RVTV
-
FACEOFF: Baseball collision, No Football at Wrigley, ‘You’re killin’ me Smalls!
-
FACEOFF: Special Friday for BGM, Brian Ferentz throws shade, Kirk’s Mullet, Victory Day in Ames
-
FACEOFF: Kindness at State Softball, Hoover Wins it All, SEOC, Pat Green Ready to Wave
-
-
FACEOFF: ICubs Welcome US Citizens, Spotless Locker Room, RVTV Reunion, Miles Teller
-
FACEOFF: OWI, Mid American Energy Field, College Football Rankings, Tiger vs Phil
-
FACEOFF: Barnstormers, Puma, NBA Draft, Forgotten Trout, Hot Dogs
-
FACEOFF: Seneca Ballin, All Iowa Attack, Hats Immature? Siepker in Drag
-
FACEOFF: Ovechkin’s Bender, Justify, Collison’s Party, Catch and chug
-
-
FACEOFF: Everett the Champ, Hockey Nicknames, Tweeting Lesson, 8th Grade Graduation
-
I THINK: Urban in a Fight for His Job, Campbell Rumors Heat Up
-
FACEOFF: The Curtain Drops on Another Successful RVTV Tour