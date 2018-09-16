× FedEx Driver Holds Food Drive for Hurricane Victims

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Carolina’s have seen little relief from Tropical Depression Florence but an Iowa package delivery driver is hoping to send some relief to hurricane victims.

“I feel like if you give, good things really start to happen for you. I want to help out as much as possible,” says Tony Gardner, “I think it’s human nature to want to help others.”

Gardner has worked for FedEx for six years. On Sunday, he hoped to fill his truck full of non – perishable items to send to hurricane victims. He parked the truck outside of the Hy – Vee on Fleur Drive. Several shoppers donated their grocery items and for some it was emotional . Jayne Watford helped donate money and supplies during Iowa’s natural disasters earlier this summer and says the least she could do for victims in the Carolina’s was to help out in the only way she knew how.

“It breaks my heart. I can’t imagine going through all that . I really can’t. My heart goes out to all those people,” she cried.

Gardner is still working on when the best time would be to deliver the items to the East Coast. He says it will likely be driven down by a third – party disaster relief group in the coming days or weeks.