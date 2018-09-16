× Insiders 9/16/2018: Lt. Governor Candidate Rita Hart on Medicaid, Governor’s Private Plane Trip and State Party Chairs Discuss November

DES MOINES, Iowa–Iowa Lt. Governor candidate Rita Hart, a state senator from Wheatland, criticized Governor Kim Reynolds, a Republican, for failing to properly respond to issues that have occurred since Reynolds predecessor, Governor Terry Branstad, transferred state management of Medicaid delivery services to private for-profit companies for nearly 700,000 children, disabled and low income Iowans.

Senator Hart joined several other Democrats earlier this year who called on Nate Boulton, a state senator from Des Moines, to resign or face an investigation into sexual misconduct claims from three women.

Hart discussed how her administration would handle Boulton's situation in the future.

Troy Price, the Iowa Democratic Party chairman, and Jeff Kaufmann, the Republican Party of Iowa chairman, debated Governor Reynolds' private use of a donor's plane to attend Iowa State University's bowl game last December, as well as whether Democratic gubernatorial candidate Fred Hubbell should release more information concerning his tax returns.

The two chairs also looked ahead to the November elections and what it would take for their respective parties to have a good night.

Senator Hart took the Insiders Quick 6, including what Iowans would have learned about her had the lieutenant governor candidates agreed to a debate, the biggest need for schools and a prediction.