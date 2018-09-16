“Out of the Darkness” Events Bring People Affected by Suicide Together

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANKENY, Iowa -- The Central Iowa "Out of the Darkness" Walk held at the DMACC campus in Ankeny not only gave people a chance to open up about their own struggle or loss, but also serves as a platform to help change the way Iowa approaches mental health care.

This year's main speakers, Mary Neubauer and Larry Loss, have advocated for change to the system following the death of their son, Sergei, to suicide in 2017.

As of Sunday, the walk has raised almost $65,000 through online donations. The link to the donation page can be found here.