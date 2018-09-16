× ‘Stay Away From Private Planes Until You’re Out of Office,’ Charlotte Hubbell Advises Governor Reynolds

BONDURANT, Iowa–Charlotte Hubbell, the wife of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Fred Hubbell, told a group of Iowans about “a hard week” that Governor Kim Reynolds just had.

“Wow,” Hubbell told several dozen people at Progress Iowa’s Fourth Annual Corn Feed, “what a hard week for Kim Reynolds. The headlines have not been helpful to her.”

Her husband's campaign has criticized Reynolds after an Associated Press report showed that the governor and her family flew on a donor's plane to the Liberty Bowl last December to watch the Iowa State Cyclones.

The state ethics board approved the trip since it was considered a campaign donation and Reynolds said she was campaigning, along with attending the football game.

The governor defended her use of the plane to reporters last week.

But during her remarks Sunday, Hubbell added, "My advice...stay away from private planes until you're out of office."