Man Charged in Ames Golf Course Death

AMES, Iowa-- Monday, Ames Police identified a body as 22 year old Former Iowa State golfer Celia Barquin Arozamena. Barquin Arozamena was found dead Monday morning at Coldwater Golf Links in Ames.

The investigation led to Collin Daniel Richards.

Richards aged 22, has been charged with Murder in the 1st degree, a Class “A” Felony.

Barquin Arozamena was a golfer, and the 2018 Big 12 champion and Iowa State Female Athlete of the year.

The concern started when golfers found an abandoned golf bag on the course at Coldwater Golf Links.

Student Milla Charles lives next to Coldwater Golf Links.

“When I read the address, I saw my address that’s when I started to freak out a bit," Charles said.

The view from above shows the scope of Ames Police and, DCI’s investigation.

The golf course will remain closed until further notice.

Iowa State Athletics Department released this statement, "Celia had an infectious smile, a bubbly personality and anyone fortunate enough to know her was blessed,” Iowa State Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard said. “Our Cyclone family mourns the tragic loss of Celia, a spectacular student-athlete and ISU ambassador.”

Funeral arrangements are pending.

The Iowa State Athletics Department will honor Barquin Arozamena’s memory at Saturday’s football game vs. Akron.