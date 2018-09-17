DMACC Facebook Course Full Within First 12 Hours of Enrollment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANKENY, Iowa – Des Moines Area Community College is partnering with Facebook as part of a program to train over one million people across the United States about the digital world.

Facebook has launched a non-credit course at 15 community colleges across the country.

“Facebook and Digital Marketing” aims to teach people how to use Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to promote a business or brand.

Executive Director of Continuing Education Michael Hoffman said, “I think with millennials that is who your customers are typically. You need to make sure to touch base with the way they want to be marketed to. Everybody has a cell phone, everybody is on social media now so if you are not in that area or space I think that is going to be a challenge.”

All 20 spots in the course filled within the first 12 hours of open enrollment.

The class normally costs $599, but Facebook gave all of the students a $400 credit.

Hoffman said the majority of students in this first class are millennials.

“I think that is that entry level person who hasn’t had much experience to the people who work for a company or they are starting their own business. I think the focus is going to be more on small businesses and how they need to get involved with the social media aspect of marketing,” Hoffman said.

Students who complete the course will receive a certificate and $50 advertising credit to help promote their business or brand.

According to DMACC, 94 percent of small business managers see the importance of creating a social media presence, but only 27 percent believe their skills are capable.

Hoffman said DMACC hopes to open up two more classes in the spring semester.

There are currently 80 million business profiles on Facebook.

The first class runs October 8th through December 14th.