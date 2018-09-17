× Mistrial Declared in Murder, Arson Trial of Patrick Thompson

DECATUR COUNTY, Iowa — A mistrial has been declared in the murder trial of Patrick Thompson.

Thompson is charged with two counts of first degree murder for allegedly killing his stepsister, Paige Exline, and her cousin, Shakiah Cockerham, in an arson fire in May 2017.

Jury selection in the trial, which was moved to Decatur County because of pretrial publicity, began Monday morning before the mistrial was declared. The judge is expected to release an order, detailing the reason for the mistrial, Monday afternoon.

Thompson is also charged with two counts of attempted murder, and one count of arson.

Paige Exline’s father, James Exline, was convicted earlier this year of sexually abusing her. He is now serving a 75 year prison sentence. He has filed notice to appeal the conviction to the Iowa Supreme Court.

Noah Exline, Paige’s brother and James’ son, will stand trial on October 30th for allegedly sexually abusing Paige.