× Northeast Iowa Child Dies Following Lawn Mower Accident

FAIRBANK, Iowa — A 12-year-old Iowa boy was killed over the weekend after a lawn mower accident.

Officials say Carson McGrane, of Fairbank, died after the lawn mower he was using rolled backwards on an incline and pinned him underneath Saturday.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office says it appears Carson shut the lawn mower down and stepped away when it happened.