× Police: 14-Year-Old Brought Gun, Knife to Des Moines East High School

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police say a firearm has been recovered on property at Des Moines East High School.

Sgt. Paul Parizek confirms a gun was discovered Monday morning. The incident began just after 9:00 a.m. when school staff and the School Resource Officer received information that a student had a handgun.

“The student, he’s a 14-year-old student, brought the gun to school, immature decision, in response to a perceived threat against him. He and another student have an ongoing dispute and he felt he needed to have this handgun with him,” said Parizek.

Once the SRO received the information she was able to quickly locate the individual outside of the school and take him into custody. The student never made it in side the school and the incident was taken care of in about five minutes of the SRO being told of the gun.

The .40 caliber handgun and a knife were found in the student’s backpack.

Parizek says police now need to answer the question, “How did a 14-year-old come to possess this gun?”

The teen will face charges of carrying a concealed weapon and weapons on school grounds.

The teen’s name has not been released.