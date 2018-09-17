× Police Use Taser on Machete-Wielding Woman

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police say a Des Moines woman was arrested Sunday night after she used a machete to vandalize her boyfriend’s car and then threatened to kill him.

Police were called to the apartments at 3523 University Avenue on a report of a domestic situation. When an officer arrived, they found 19-year-old Shavazzia Edwards breaking out the windows of her live-in boyfriend’s vehicle with a machete.

The officer ordered Edwards to drop the machete, but she refused, instead going after her boyfriend and making threats to kill him.

Edwards eventually dropped the machete and was taken into custody.

Police say they used a Taser on Edwards during the arrest, but only one dart landed, and it had a minimal effect on her.

Edwards is being held in the Polk County Jail on charges of domestic abuse assault and interference with official acts.