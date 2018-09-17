Restaurant Week Hopes to Draw Diners to Hamilton County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STANHOPE, Iowa- Main Street Iowa is running a statewide promotion to encourage diners in Iowa to check out some small town eateries. Main Street Iowa Restaurant week runs until September 23rd. There are 150 restaurants on the list, from some 28 Main Street offices.

One Main Street Office is representing not just one town, but five who are banding together.

“Hamilton hometowns, the towns of Ellsworth, Jewel, Stratford, Stanhope, and Kamrar bring people in see that rural Iowa is not dying, we’re all still here, “ said Jared Peterson of Our Place in Stanhope. “We serve all American fare we have a fish all you can eat fish and chicken on Friday nights we serve prime rib on Saturday night.”

In nearby Stratford, Jack’s has been open since June.

“We’ve been open since June we are 11 to 2 for lunch every day,” said Nikki Eihlert, who helps her Mom Jackie run the restaurant. “We’re open a couple nights a week, Tuesday night for Taco Tuesday, Saturday for dinner 5-8:30.”

There are five Hamilton Hometown restaurants, participating in Restaurant Week.

“It’s a big deal for us obviously it helps exposure get their name out,” said Peterson. “We like to attract some new customers to come and if they haven’t tried this before give them reason to come, everybody loves deals.”

Many restaurants have specials they some are listed on Main Street Iowa Restaurant Week page, or directly on each eateries Facebook site.

For the Statewide Restaurant Week list click here.

For information on Jack’s in Stratford, click here.

For information on Our Place in Stanhope, click here.