× Suspect in Mollie Tibbetts’ Murder to be Arraigned Wednesday

POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa — The man accused of killing 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts will be back in court this week.

Twenty-four-year-old Cristhian Rivera is scheduled to be arraigned on a first-degree murder charge Wednesday in Poweshiek County.

Police say he kidnapped Tibbetts while she was jogging in Brooklyn on July 18th. Surveillance video from a home along the route Tibbetts jogged showed a car following her. Investigators were able to link that car to Rivera.

Police say Rivera led them to Tibbetts’ body in a corn field just over a month after she was reported missing.

An autopsy concluded Tibbetts died from “multiple sharp force injuries.”