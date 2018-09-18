× $5 Million Cash Only Bond Set for Suspect in Ex-Iowa State Golfer’s Murder

NEVADA, Iowa – The man accused of killing an Iowa State University student at an Ames golf course Monday made his first court appearance Tuesday morning.

Twenty-two-year-old Collin Richards went before a judge in Nevada where a $5 million cash only bond was set. He is charged with first degree murder in the death of 22-year-old Celia Barquin Arozamena.

The prosecutor for the state requested the high bond because they allege the murder of Barquin Arozamena was a “random act of violence” and that places the public at greater risk if Richards were to be released on bond.

Richards’ next court appearance is scheduled for September 28th at 1:00 p.m.

Ames Police are holding a 10:00 a.m. news conference to release more information into their investigation.

Officers were called to Coldwater Golf Links Monday morning around 10:30 after players found an abandoned golf bag on the course. The course sits just across the street from Jack Trice Stadium.

Upon arrival, officials found a body on the course “some distance away” from where the bag was located.

The body was identified as be Barquin Arozamena, an ISU student and former member of the women’s golf team. She was from Puente San Miguel, Spain.

Investigators say Barquin Arozamena was assaulted and died as a result of those injuries.

Police have released little information about the suspect in the murder, Richards. They say they have no known address for him at this time.

The circumstances leading up to Barquin Arozamena’s death are still being investigated.