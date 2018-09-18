× Iowa State Student’s Body Found in Pond, ‘Sustained Several Stab Wounds’

NEVADA, Iowa — The man accused of killing an Iowa State University student at an Ames golf course Monday made his first court appearance Tuesday morning.

Twenty-two-year-old Collin Richards went before a judge in Nevada where a $5 million cash only bond was set. He is charged with first degree murder in the death of 22-year-old Celia Barquin Arozamena. She was an ISU student and former member of the ISU women’s golf team from Puente San Miguel, Spain.

The prosecutor for the state requested the high bond because they allege the murder of Barquin Arozamena was a “random act of violence” and that places the public at greater risk if Richards were to be released on bond.

Richards’ next court appearance is scheduled for September 28th at 1:00 p.m.

Ames Police held a news conference Tuesday morning about the case and released many of the detail in the criminal complaint against Richards.

The criminal complaint in the case says Barquin Arozamena’s body was found in a pond shortly after 11:00 a.m. Monday and “the victim sustained several stab wounds to the upper torso, head, and neck.”

While investigators were on scene they encountered a man walking on a nearby trail who said, “what did he do to her?” While speaking with law enforcement the man identified Richards, who he had been staying with in a nearby homeless camp, and told them within the past few days he “had made a statement to the effect of having an urge to rape and kill a woman.”

Around 2:00 p.m. officers located the camp and while in the area they were approached by Richards. The complaint says officers noticed he had several fresh scratches on his face and a deep laceration on his left hand that he tried to conceal.

Richards told officers he stayed with another man during the day. When police interviewed him the man told them Richards “had appeared disheveled and covered in blood, sand, and water.”

Officers found bloody clothing that tested positive for human blood in a backpack in Richards’ possession. Police also recovered a knife Richards had given to witnesses in the case.

Police are still investigating and asking anyone who may have information about the case to call their tip-line at 515-239-5533.