× Iowa State Community Mourns Murdered Student-Athlete

AMES, Iowa – The Iowa State University community is mourning the loss of a student and former standout golfer. Twenty-two-year-old Celia Barquin Arozamena’s body was found Monday morning at the Coldwater Links golf course.

A suspect in her death, 22-year-old Collin Richards, was arrested and charged with first degree murder later Monday.

Barquin Arozamena was the 2018 Big 12 Champion and Iowa State Female Athlete of the Year. She’s also being remembered for what she did off the course.

“Celia had an infectious smile, a bubbly personality and anyone fortunate enough to know her was blessed,” Iowa State Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard said. “Our Cyclone family mourns the tragic loss of Celia, a spectacular student-athlete and ISU ambassador.”

Iowa State University President Wendy Wintersteen said, “This is a tragic and senseless loss of a talented young woman and an acclaimed student athlete. We mourn with her family and friends in Spain, her teammates here and all who knew her. On behalf of the entire Cyclone family, I extend our deep condolences to Celia’s family and her many friends and teammates at Iowa State. We are deeply saddened.”

Barquin Arozamena’s golf coach at Iowa State said, “We are all devastated. Celia was a beautiful person who was loved by all her teammates and friends. She loved Iowa State and was an outstanding representative for our school. We will never forget her competitive drive to be the best and her passion for life.”

Barquin Arozamena will be honored at Iowa State’s football game in Ames on Saturday.