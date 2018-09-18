ISU Students On High Alert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES,Iowa-- Celia Barquin Arozamena is the second young college student police say was attacked and murdered this year.

Mollie Tibbetts lost her life while jogging in Brooklyn, Iowa back in July.

On Monday, Barquin Arozamena lost her life while playing golf.

Barquin Arozamena was a student at Iowa State University, a day after her death, the mood on campus was somber.

Students were on high alert.

"I am just constantly checking my surroundings making sure I tell people where I am at because its scary," student Yariela Lopez said.

Lopez is not alone.

"She wasn't doing anything wrong she was just by herself and that's unfortunately when bad things happen now," student Anna Wiseski.

Arozamena was a former ISU golfer, she was golfing when police say Collin Daniel Richards stabbed her to death.

Lopez says she is taking extra precautions because of it.

"Tell people to where we are, change your routes every day and just be more careful," Lopez said.

And that's the first step, self-defense instructor Jill Shilkaitis teaches other ways to protect yourself.

"If you have a pen around you can take the pen and stab it into the thigh of the attacker, you can use keys to gauge the face," Jill Shilkaitis Family Martial Arts Center said.