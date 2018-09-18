Justice System Leniency May Have Freed Celia Barquin Arozamena’s Alleged Killer Early

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- With criminal activity dating back to 2014, 22 year old Collin Richards has a history with the police but also with second, third and fourth chances. Aside from Monday’s alleged murder in Ames, Richards’ charges were primarily in Guthrie county. In fact over fifty pages worth of run-ins with the law ranging from felony theft and harassment, to criminal mischief and drug use. Ten arrests in just four years. Court documents show he served a total of thirty-one days behind bars for some of them but avoided another five years in suspended sentences where he was placed on probation.

An October 2017 Judicial District Department of Correctional Services document out of Guthrie County states Richards’ two probation officers reported that “Mr. Richards has not been successful on probation for any length of time.” They go on to recommend that if a judge finds that Richards is found in violation he should be forced to serve an originally suspended two-year sentence for third degree theft.

The Iowa Department of Corrections says after the recommendation Richards arrived the following month at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center on November 8, 2017 and was transferred to the Mount Pleasant Correctional facility in December. He was discharged seventh months later on June 4, 2018.

Calls to reach out to both probation officers as to why Richards served just eight months before being released were unsuccessful. The Department of Corrections has confirmed he was not currently under any probation, parole or work release program since his release in June.