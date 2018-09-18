Man Charged with ISU Student’s Murder Arrested Ten Times in Four Years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUTHRIE COUNTY, Iowa -- Collin Richards has been arrested ten times over the past four years before he was arrested and charged with the first degree murder of Celia Barquin Arozamena.

“Criminal mischief, theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, harassment, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, trespassing, minor in possession, possession of alcohol by person under 18,” are some of the charges Guthrie County Sheriff Marty Arganbright said Richards accumulated while he lived in the area.

Arganbright said none of the officers ever thought he would commit murder.

“I’ve seen other people that have a record like this and you don’t expect them to you know murder someone just because. I mean that’s what it sounds like he just thought that’s what he was going to do yesterday, which no I would have never thought him to go to that extreme,” Arganbright said.

He said every time an incident happened with Richards, Richards claimed he himself was the victim.

“Look what’s happening to me, when he would come here if you met him you’d be like he’s just somebody that’s trying to get attention and needed help,” Arganbright said.

Arganbright said he saw Richards recently and thought he might have been trying to change.

“He came back to tell me how he wanted to do good.”

Now that this tragedy has happened, Arganbright said the whole office is very concerned.

“When you’re in law enforcement you’re like well maybe we should have spent more time with him, maybe he was trying to tell us something. I don’t know,” Arganbright said.

He said this murder has already taken a toll on Iowans.

“It scares people I mean, where are you safe?”