Newton Seeks Grant to Turn Vacant Building to a Restaurant

NEWTON, Iowa- The Newton Main Street Organization has been given the okay by the City Council to apply for a challenge grant to help fund renovation of a downtown building. A developer Goldfinch Growth has plans to turn the building into a small restaurant/bar.

The building at 115W Second South was built in 1915 for use by Jasper County to store maintenance equipment. The building is now vacant.

“One of the things that Main Street Iowa really charges Main Street communities with is taking a look at the highest and best use for buildings,” said Graham Sullivan, Newton Main Street Director. “So a vacant building is not the highest and best use for building so this would be a perfect project to get somebody in that building and our citizens enjoying it.”

The challenge grant application will be filed with Iowa Main Street. The winner of the grant will not be announced until November.