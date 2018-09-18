× Police Release Names in Deadly Ankeny Officer-Involved Shooting

ANKENY, Iowa – Investigators have released the name of a man killed Saturday in an officer-involved shooting following an armed robbery.

Police say 31-year-old Christopher Leonard of Springfield, Missouri was the man killed in Saturday’s incident.

Officer Todd Webb, a 12 year veteran of the department, has been identified as the officer who fired the fatal shots. Webb is on paid leave, as is normal procedure in officer-involved shootings, while the investigation into the shooting is completed.

Ankeny police were called to a robbery in progress at the Hy-Vee gas station on Oralabor Road Saturday. The 911 caller told police it looked like a gun fell out of the suspect’s pants.

As officers responded to the scene they saw the suspect, Leonard, near the Kum n Go gas station across the street.

That’s when investigators say an officer confronted him. Leonard then pointed his gun at police and that’s when officials say it left them no choice but to shoot him.

Leonard died at the scene despite resuscitation efforts.

“It’s traumatic. It’s traumatic for the officer, traumatic for the suspect’s family. We want to make sure the citizens know this is very rare for Ankeny. It’s not something that happens often. There’s really no reason to be scared. We are doing what we need to be doing,” said Lt. Brian Kroska.

The Iowa DCI is investigating the officer-involved shooting.