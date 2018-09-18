× Princess Camryn Memorial Golf Outing Benefits Families of Children with Cancer

CLIVE, Iowa –A Clive family is getting ready to honor their daughter who died of cancer, while helping others going through the same battle.

Camryn Storbeck, also known as Princess Camryn, was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in 2010.

We first met Camryn in June of 2012 when she was at camp through Children’s Cancer Connection. She was an active five year-old with no evidence of disease at that point. It returned in the spring of 2014. She died April 28th that year.

Her family continues to keep her legacy alive. They host a Christmas in July every year to collect new, unwrapped toys for patients at Blank Children’s Hospital.

On Saturday, September 22nd, they will host the Princess Camryn Memorial Golf Outing benefiting Angels for Sam. The outing starts at 9 a.m. at Willow Creek Golf Course in West Des Moines.

The money raised goes to families who have a child dealing with cancer. Last year the outing raised $11,000 and collected 800 boxes of crayons for Blank Children’s Hospital.

You can make a donation to Angels for Sam by sending a check to P.O. Box 185, Carlisle, Iowa. Angels is a 501c3 and all of the money raised goes to the families.